17422 Westmill Lane

Amenities
VACANT and CLEANED, READY TO MOVE IN. Absolutely gorgeous 4BR, 3 full bath home in much sought-after Southampton Commons neighborhood. NO CARPETS DOWNSTAIRS/STAIRS or HALLWAY. NEW LIGHT Sunny & bright great room w/ gas fireplace overlooks private wooded area. Great room adjoins kitchen & breakfast area. Granite counter top , 42' cabinets in kitchen w/ eat in bar. Large den/office along with a full bathroom on main. Huge Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Garden tub & dual sinks in master bath. Finished garage with storage area.