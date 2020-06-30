All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:04 AM

17422 Westmill Lane

17422 Westmill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17422 Westmill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VACANT and CLEANED, READY TO MOVE IN. Absolutely gorgeous 4BR, 3 full bath home in much sought-after Southampton Commons neighborhood. NO CARPETS DOWNSTAIRS/STAIRS or HALLWAY. NEW LIGHT Sunny & bright great room w/ gas fireplace overlooks private wooded area. Great room adjoins kitchen & breakfast area. Granite counter top , 42' cabinets in kitchen w/ eat in bar. Large den/office along with a full bathroom on main. Huge Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Garden tub & dual sinks in master bath. Finished garage with storage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17422 Westmill Lane have any available units?
17422 Westmill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17422 Westmill Lane have?
Some of 17422 Westmill Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17422 Westmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17422 Westmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17422 Westmill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17422 Westmill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 17422 Westmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17422 Westmill Lane offers parking.
Does 17422 Westmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17422 Westmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17422 Westmill Lane have a pool?
No, 17422 Westmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17422 Westmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 17422 Westmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17422 Westmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17422 Westmill Lane has units with dishwashers.

