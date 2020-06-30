17422 Westmill Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

VACANT and CLEANED, READY TO MOVE IN. Absolutely gorgeous 4BR, 3 full bath home in much sought-after Southampton Commons neighborhood. NO CARPETS DOWNSTAIRS/STAIRS or HALLWAY. NEW LIGHT Sunny & bright great room w/ gas fireplace overlooks private wooded area. Great room adjoins kitchen & breakfast area. Granite counter top , 42' cabinets in kitchen w/ eat in bar. Large den/office along with a full bathroom on main. Huge Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Garden tub & dual sinks in master bath. Finished garage with storage area.