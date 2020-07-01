1733 Masonic Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Beautiful Midwood home located across the street from the Briar Creek Greenway/Walking Trails. Enjoy the private oasis right in your backyard with fire pit, privacy fence, and oversized deck, perfect for entertaining. Cozy living room with fireplace and farm style sliding door. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, newer cabinetry/bar, and custom backsplash. Renovated bathroom with marble like ceramic tile. Minutes away from Plaza and Midwood with the gratification of the serene peacefulness this property provides. Call us today to schedule a showing!