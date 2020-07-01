All apartments in Charlotte
1733 Masonic Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1733 Masonic Drive

1733 Masonic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Masonic Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Beautiful Midwood home located across the street from the Briar Creek Greenway/Walking Trails. Enjoy the private oasis right in your backyard with fire pit, privacy fence, and oversized deck, perfect for entertaining. Cozy living room with fireplace and farm style sliding door. Breakfast area and spacious kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, newer cabinetry/bar, and custom backsplash. Renovated bathroom with marble like ceramic tile. Minutes away from Plaza and Midwood with the gratification of the serene peacefulness this property provides. Call us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Masonic Drive have any available units?
1733 Masonic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Masonic Drive have?
Some of 1733 Masonic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Masonic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Masonic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Masonic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1733 Masonic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1733 Masonic Drive offer parking?
No, 1733 Masonic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Masonic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Masonic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Masonic Drive have a pool?
No, 1733 Masonic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Masonic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 Masonic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Masonic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 Masonic Drive has units with dishwashers.

