All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1726 Gordon Walters Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1726 Gordon Walters Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:43 PM

1726 Gordon Walters Drive

1726 Gordon Walters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1726 Gordon Walters Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have any available units?
1726 Gordon Walters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1726 Gordon Walters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Gordon Walters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Gordon Walters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive offer parking?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Gordon Walters Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Gordon Walters Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte