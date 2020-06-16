Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1724 Dunkirk Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home in Historic Wilmore. - This cozy 2 bedroom house with 1 full bath is the perfect home for you! This open floor plan has hardwood floors throughout leading into the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has a lovely tile display and a stunning stand-up shower. Stackable washer & dryer included. Large deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.



Located minutes away from Uptown & South End.



