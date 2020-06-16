1724 Dunkirk Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home in Historic Wilmore. - This cozy 2 bedroom house with 1 full bath is the perfect home for you! This open floor plan has hardwood floors throughout leading into the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has a lovely tile display and a stunning stand-up shower. Stackable washer & dryer included. Large deck overlooking a spacious fenced-in backyard.
Located minutes away from Uptown & South End.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have any available units?
1724 Dunkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have?
Some of 1724 Dunkirk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Dunkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Dunkirk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Dunkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Dunkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 1724 Dunkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 Dunkirk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Dunkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Dunkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Dunkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Dunkirk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.