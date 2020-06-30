1722 Clooney Lane

Amenities

This home is located in the University Area, right by IKEA. Fancy gated community next door. Short drive to UNC Charlotte as well as all kinds of shopping, golf courses and much more!



Some features of this home include:

* Attached garage

* Fully updated home

* Vaulted ceilings in living room

* Tray ceiling in master bedroom

* Lots of natural light

* Spacious private backyard

* Gorgeous beveled edge subway tile backslash

* Granite-like counter tops

* White shaker-style kitchen cabinets

* Soaking bathtub



No Section 8



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 1/10/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.