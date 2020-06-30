All apartments in Charlotte
1722 Clooney Lane
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

1722 Clooney Lane

1722 Clooney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Clooney Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN

This home is located in the University Area, right by IKEA. Fancy gated community next door. Short drive to UNC Charlotte as well as all kinds of shopping, golf courses and much more!

Some features of this home include:
* Attached garage
* Fully updated home
* Vaulted ceilings in living room
* Tray ceiling in master bedroom
* Lots of natural light
* Spacious private backyard
* Gorgeous beveled edge subway tile backslash
* Granite-like counter tops
* White shaker-style kitchen cabinets
* Soaking bathtub

Call 704-810-2030 or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.

No Section 8

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Purple Tree PM is a good fit for you. www.PurpleTreePM.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 1/10/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

