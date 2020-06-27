Amenities

1721 Pat Garrett Street Available 09/01/19 1721 Pat Garrett Street - Fabulous 3 story townhome in Brightwalk - Charlotte's HOTTEST community! Gorgeous design and high-end finishes throughout entire home. Three well-sized bedrooms, each with their own full en suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes updated SS appliances with gas range, granite countertops and an island designed for entertaining. Hardwood flooring on all three levels - NO CARPET. Light and bright on every level with views of the Queen City that can't be beat. Back patio perfect for entertaining and convenient attached 2 car garage. Minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center & just opened Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Will go fast! Available for lease 9/1/2019.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4985653)