1721 Pat Garrett Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1721 Pat Garrett Street

1721 Pat Garrett St · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Pat Garrett St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1721 Pat Garrett Street Available 09/01/19 1721 Pat Garrett Street - Fabulous 3 story townhome in Brightwalk - Charlotte's HOTTEST community! Gorgeous design and high-end finishes throughout entire home. Three well-sized bedrooms, each with their own full en suite bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes updated SS appliances with gas range, granite countertops and an island designed for entertaining. Hardwood flooring on all three levels - NO CARPET. Light and bright on every level with views of the Queen City that can't be beat. Back patio perfect for entertaining and convenient attached 2 car garage. Minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center & just opened Heist Brewery are within walking distance. Will go fast! Available for lease 9/1/2019.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4985653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have any available units?
1721 Pat Garrett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have?
Some of 1721 Pat Garrett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Pat Garrett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Pat Garrett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Pat Garrett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Pat Garrett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Pat Garrett Street offers parking.
Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Pat Garrett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have a pool?
No, 1721 Pat Garrett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Pat Garrett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Pat Garrett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Pat Garrett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
