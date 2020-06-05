1721 Lost Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Pretty Cape Cod style home near Country Day School and SouthPark Mall. Beautifully wooded and landscaped, storage building for lawn equipment. Enjoy the covered wrap-around front and side porch extending around 3 sides of this home. There is a study/den on the main level with gas log fireplace. Bedrooms upstairs and down. Spacious kitchen with built-in seating area for your table, island, lots of cabinets, wall oven unit, perfect for entertaining, great flow. Cozy living room/den with fireplace and painted brick surround. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, great floor plan, air ducts just cleaned, ready for move-in!