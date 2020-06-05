All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1721 Lost Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1721 Lost Tree Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

1721 Lost Tree Lane

1721 Lost Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1721 Lost Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Pretty Cape Cod style home near Country Day School and SouthPark Mall. Beautifully wooded and landscaped, storage building for lawn equipment. Enjoy the covered wrap-around front and side porch extending around 3 sides of this home. There is a study/den on the main level with gas log fireplace. Bedrooms upstairs and down. Spacious kitchen with built-in seating area for your table, island, lots of cabinets, wall oven unit, perfect for entertaining, great flow. Cozy living room/den with fireplace and painted brick surround. Spacious bedrooms upstairs, great floor plan, air ducts just cleaned, ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have any available units?
1721 Lost Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have?
Some of 1721 Lost Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Lost Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Lost Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Lost Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Lost Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 1721 Lost Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Lost Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 1721 Lost Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1721 Lost Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Lost Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Lost Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte