1717 Pergola Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Great End Unit with Master on the Main Level near University! 2 bedroom with possible 3rd bedroom/loft (has window, door, and closet but open to the downstairs great room) + 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit. Close to I-485, UNCC, light rail, dining, shopping and more! Tenant applicant fell through, back on mkt.

Ideal applicants: 550+ credit score, income 3x monthly rent amount, clean criminal and background check, clean rental history. NO PETS preferred. Security deposit is 1 months rent. Security deposit and first month's rent due at time of signing. Ready Now. Home will be open to the public SATURDAY 03/14/2020 from 10-12!