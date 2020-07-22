All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

1717 Pergola Place

1717 Pergola Place · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Pergola Place, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great End Unit with Master on the Main Level near University! 2 bedroom with possible 3rd bedroom/loft (has window, door, and closet but open to the downstairs great room) + 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in unit. Close to I-485, UNCC, light rail, dining, shopping and more! Tenant applicant fell through, back on mkt.
Ideal applicants: 550+ credit score, income 3x monthly rent amount, clean criminal and background check, clean rental history. NO PETS preferred. Security deposit is 1 months rent. Security deposit and first month's rent due at time of signing. Ready Now. Home will be open to the public SATURDAY 03/14/2020 from 10-12!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Pergola Place have any available units?
1717 Pergola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Pergola Place have?
Some of 1717 Pergola Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Pergola Place currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Pergola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Pergola Place pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Pergola Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1717 Pergola Place offer parking?
No, 1717 Pergola Place does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Pergola Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Pergola Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Pergola Place have a pool?
No, 1717 Pergola Place does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Pergola Place have accessible units?
No, 1717 Pergola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Pergola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Pergola Place has units with dishwashers.
