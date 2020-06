Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! Updated one bedroom located on the first level with a wonderful front porch.

Freshly painted with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen updated with new white cabinets, granite counters,new appliances and breakfast nook. French doors between the living and dining rooms. Bathroom with modern vanity and tile floor. 2 inch blinds throughout. Includes Refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Off street parking available.