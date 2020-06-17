1713 Madison Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1713 Madison Ave, Charlotte



This mid-century, brick home is located in the sought-after historic McCrorey Heights area, just off of Beatties Ford Rd. It is a three bedroom, two bath home with a single space carport. It is close to local shops and restaurants and just minutes from Uptown. This home is perfect for the renter who would like to personalize it with your own stove and refrigerator. It is located in a very quiet and lovely mature neighborhood and we would like to help find a renter to fit perfectly with this community. This home has a fireplace and exterior utility room.



House features;



* Kitchen you can add your personal touches,

* AC with forced heat pump,

* Beautiful hardwood floors,

* Carport

* Nice yard

* Pet friendly (small dogs and cats only),



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval. (small pets only)



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools assigned;

Bruns Avenue Elementary

Ranson Middle

West Charlotte High