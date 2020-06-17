All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:46 PM

1713 Madison Avenue

1713 Madison Avenue · (980) 498-7144
Location

1713 Madison Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
McCrorey Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1713 Madison Ave, Charlotte

This mid-century, brick home is located in the sought-after historic McCrorey Heights area, just off of Beatties Ford Rd. It is a three bedroom, two bath home with a single space carport. It is close to local shops and restaurants and just minutes from Uptown. This home is perfect for the renter who would like to personalize it with your own stove and refrigerator. It is located in a very quiet and lovely mature neighborhood and we would like to help find a renter to fit perfectly with this community. This home has a fireplace and exterior utility room.

House features;

* Kitchen you can add your personal touches,
* AC with forced heat pump,
* Beautiful hardwood floors,
* Carport
* Nice yard
* Pet friendly (small dogs and cats only),

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval. (small pets only)

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools assigned;
Bruns Avenue Elementary
Ranson Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1713 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1713 Madison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1713 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1713 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1713 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
