1707 Harrill St - 1

Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Close to public transportation.



Available for an October 3, 2019 move-in.



This home features:



* Hardwood floors throughout

* Washer and dryer connections

* Central air and heat

* Living room

* Driveway

* Pet friendly



If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed upon the owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



School Assignments:



Hamilton Street Elementary

Walter G Byers Middle

West Charlotte High