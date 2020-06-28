1707 Harrill St - 1

Amenities
Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Close to public transportation.
Available for an October 3, 2019 move-in.
This home features:
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Washer and dryer connections
* Central air and heat
* Living room
* Driveway
* Pet friendly
If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets allowed upon the owner's approval.
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
School Assignments:
Hamilton Street Elementary
Walter G Byers Middle
West Charlotte High