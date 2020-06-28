All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

1707 Harrill St - 1

1707 Harrill St · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Harrill St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It's located in the Belmont area of Charlotte. Just minutes away from Uptown and 2 blocks away from Cordelia Park. Close to public transportation.

Available for an October 3, 2019 move-in.

This home features:

* Hardwood floors throughout
* Washer and dryer connections
* Central air and heat
* Living room
* Driveway
* Pet friendly

If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@k2reg.com. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed upon the owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

School Assignments:

Hamilton Street Elementary
Walter G Byers Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have any available units?
1707 Harrill St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have?
Some of 1707 Harrill St - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Harrill St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Harrill St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Harrill St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Harrill St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 offer parking?
No, 1707 Harrill St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Harrill St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1707 Harrill St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1707 Harrill St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Harrill St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Harrill St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
