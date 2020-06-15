1706 Oakdale Green Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with fireplace in the living room. Quaint eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with nice size bath room and walk-in closet. Split floor plan features two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Large backyard. One-car attached garage. Located minutes from Uptown with easy access to Brookshire Blvd., I-85, shopping, dining and more. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.