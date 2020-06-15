All apartments in Charlotte
1706 Oakdale Green Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:47 AM

1706 Oakdale Green Drive

1706 Oakdale Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Oakdale Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with fireplace in the living room. Quaint eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with nice size bath room and walk-in closet. Split floor plan features two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Large backyard. One-car attached garage. Located minutes from Uptown with easy access to Brookshire Blvd., I-85, shopping, dining and more. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have any available units?
1706 Oakdale Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have?
Some of 1706 Oakdale Green Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Oakdale Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Oakdale Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Oakdale Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive offers parking.
Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have a pool?
No, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Oakdale Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Oakdale Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

