Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

This newer home is in great condition and a great location. Open concept first floor, living room flows into the kitchen and dining area, half bath on the first floor as well. Second floor has 2 good size secondary bedrooms that share a hall bath, master has on-suite, laundry room is on the second floor. Washer and Dryer left for tenant convenience. Home has 2 car garage.



*Owner requires tenants to carry renters insurance policy. This home does not allow pets.*