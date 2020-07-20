All apartments in Charlotte
16803 Pachino Way
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

16803 Pachino Way

16803 Pachino Way · No Longer Available
Location

16803 Pachino Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Former Shea Homes model of the Tahoma ranks one of the most sought-after units with master on the main in Ballantyne. Lots of upgrades including crown molding, tray ceiling in the master with huge walk-in closet, double bathroom sink, very spacious. Huge 2 car garage with jack shaft system for noise & vibration control. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, corner walk-in pantry and granite counter tops. Hardwoods down, great room with fireplace. Generous breakfast area leads to patio. Two large bedrooms upstairs with spacious loft for crafts, TV or work space. Minutes to Carolina Place Mall, Ballantyne, I-485 and I-77. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include pool. Includes trash & water.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16803 Pachino Way have any available units?
16803 Pachino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16803 Pachino Way have?
Some of 16803 Pachino Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16803 Pachino Way currently offering any rent specials?
16803 Pachino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16803 Pachino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16803 Pachino Way is pet friendly.
Does 16803 Pachino Way offer parking?
Yes, 16803 Pachino Way offers parking.
Does 16803 Pachino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16803 Pachino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16803 Pachino Way have a pool?
Yes, 16803 Pachino Way has a pool.
Does 16803 Pachino Way have accessible units?
No, 16803 Pachino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16803 Pachino Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16803 Pachino Way has units with dishwashers.
