16803 Pachino Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Former Shea Homes model of the Tahoma ranks one of the most sought-after units with master on the main in Ballantyne. Lots of upgrades including crown molding, tray ceiling in the master with huge walk-in closet, double bathroom sink, very spacious. Huge 2 car garage with jack shaft system for noise & vibration control. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, corner walk-in pantry and granite counter tops. Hardwoods down, great room with fireplace. Generous breakfast area leads to patio. Two large bedrooms upstairs with spacious loft for crafts, TV or work space. Minutes to Carolina Place Mall, Ballantyne, I-485 and I-77. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include pool. Includes trash & water.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).