168 Coulwood Dr

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A Home With Plenty of Space! - This home offers three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with a master on both floors. There is also a kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, spacious living room, laundry room and two car garage. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout!



There is plenty of room inside but the large back yard is a must see. Plenty of space for play or entertaining.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angel 786-683-4118



(RLNE4650414)