16603 Kettlewell Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Ballantyne Location! Beautiful low maintenance home located in the heart of Southhampton Commons. This Amenity filed townhome offered at such a great price features spacious open floorplan with family room; Kitchen with maple cabinets, all appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space & a breakfast nook perfect for morning tea/coffee with newspaper while you still get a view of exterior; Huge bedrooms with generous sized closets. All this on neutral palette just ready for your personal touch. Relax on the back patio or even perfect for cookout. Neighborhood Amenities Include Pool, Playground and Recreational Area. Located just minutes to Award-Winning Schools, shopping, restaurants, hwys, transportation and the list goes on! Don't Miss Out On This One! Must See!!

About 16603 Kettlewell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:I-485 to Johnston Road;South on Johnston Road;Left on Ardrey Kell, Right on Longstone Ln, Right on Kettlewell Ln.

