Charlotte, NC
16603 Kettlewell Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:18 PM

16603 Kettlewell Lane

16603 Kettlewell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16603 Kettlewell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Ballantyne Location! Beautiful low maintenance home located in the heart of Southhampton Commons. This Amenity filed townhome offered at such a great price features spacious open floorplan with family room; Kitchen with maple cabinets, all appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space & a breakfast nook perfect for morning tea/coffee with newspaper while you still get a view of exterior; Huge bedrooms with generous sized closets. All this on neutral palette just ready for your personal touch. Relax on the back patio or even perfect for cookout. Neighborhood Amenities Include Pool, Playground and Recreational Area. Located just minutes to Award-Winning Schools, shopping, restaurants, hwys, transportation and the list goes on! Don't Miss Out On This One! Must See!!
About 16603 Kettlewell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:I-485 to Johnston Road;South on Johnston Road;Left on Ardrey Kell, Right on Longstone Ln, Right on Kettlewell Ln.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have any available units?
16603 Kettlewell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 16603 Kettlewell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16603 Kettlewell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16603 Kettlewell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane offer parking?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16603 Kettlewell Lane has a pool.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have accessible units?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16603 Kettlewell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16603 Kettlewell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

