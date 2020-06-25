16512 Kettlewell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Great home with excellent location currently tenant occupied. Open floor plan features a kitchen with center island, eating area, living room with fireplace and a half bathroom on main level. Private master suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet and deluxe spa like bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room finish the second level. Relax on your patio with views of the mature trees for privacy. Rent includes water, sewer and exterior maintenance. Don't disturb current tenant or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com