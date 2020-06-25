All apartments in Charlotte
16512 Kettlewell Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:49 PM

16512 Kettlewell Lane

16512 Kettlewell Lane · (704) 628-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16512 Kettlewell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Great home with excellent location currently tenant occupied. Open floor plan features a kitchen with center island, eating area, living room with fireplace and a half bathroom on main level. Private master suite has tray ceiling, walk in closet and deluxe spa like bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room finish the second level. Relax on your patio with views of the mature trees for privacy. Rent includes water, sewer and exterior maintenance. Don't disturb current tenant or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have any available units?
16512 Kettlewell Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have?
Some of 16512 Kettlewell Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16512 Kettlewell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16512 Kettlewell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16512 Kettlewell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16512 Kettlewell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16512 Kettlewell Lane offers parking.
Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16512 Kettlewell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have a pool?
No, 16512 Kettlewell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have accessible units?
No, 16512 Kettlewell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16512 Kettlewell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16512 Kettlewell Lane has units with dishwashers.
