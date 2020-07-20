16456 Hawfield Woods Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous townhome in McCarley - Gorgeous 3BR, 2.5BA home with hardwoods down, open living area, 2 car garage. Neutral carpet upstairs, and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, pantries, and more! Beautiful master suite with walk in closet, tray ceiling in bedroom, garden tub and double sink vanity. Patio faces yard and wooded lot. South Ballantyne location! Minutes to shops, restaurants, gym and more! W/D included. Please note, renters insurance is required.



Realtor showings only. Tenant occupied. Available November 8, 2019.



No Pets Allowed



