Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

16456 Hawfield Woods Lane

16456 Hawfield Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16456 Hawfield Woods Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome in McCarley - Gorgeous 3BR, 2.5BA home with hardwoods down, open living area, 2 car garage. Neutral carpet upstairs, and neutral paint throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, pantries, and more! Beautiful master suite with walk in closet, tray ceiling in bedroom, garden tub and double sink vanity. Patio faces yard and wooded lot. South Ballantyne location! Minutes to shops, restaurants, gym and more! W/D included. Please note, renters insurance is required.

Realtor showings only. Tenant occupied. Available November 8, 2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4890831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have any available units?
16456 Hawfield Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have?
Some of 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16456 Hawfield Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16456 Hawfield Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
