Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1643 Medford Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:23 PM

1643 Medford Drive

1643 Medford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Medford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Comfortable, spacious and inviting 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home is full of southern charm and character. Minutes from Plaza-Midwood, NODA, and all the restaurants and culture of Uptown. This home features a beautiful chef's kitchen with built in wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, and tiled foyer and kitchen. Soaring ceilings with tons of natural light. Ample closet space and lots of storage in the partially finished basement. HUGE 1/2 acre lot with fully fenced in, very private backyard, deck off the back and pergola are perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to the future trolley line, and backing up to Kilbourne Park. Security deposit of one months rent due at signing of lease and first months rent due prior to move-in. $300 per pet annual fee. Apply for free today at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Medford Drive have any available units?
1643 Medford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Medford Drive have?
Some of 1643 Medford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Medford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Medford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Medford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Medford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Medford Drive offer parking?
No, 1643 Medford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Medford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Medford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Medford Drive have a pool?
No, 1643 Medford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Medford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1643 Medford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Medford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 Medford Drive has units with dishwashers.
