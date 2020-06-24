1643 Medford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! Comfortable, spacious and inviting 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home is full of southern charm and character. Minutes from Plaza-Midwood, NODA, and all the restaurants and culture of Uptown. This home features a beautiful chef's kitchen with built in wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, and tiled foyer and kitchen. Soaring ceilings with tons of natural light. Ample closet space and lots of storage in the partially finished basement. HUGE 1/2 acre lot with fully fenced in, very private backyard, deck off the back and pergola are perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to the future trolley line, and backing up to Kilbourne Park. Security deposit of one months rent due at signing of lease and first months rent due prior to move-in. $300 per pet annual fee. Apply for free today at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home .