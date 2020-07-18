16420 Hawfield Farms Rd

Amenities
Ballentyne - Property Id: 311093
Very Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with dual sink, bath and shower. Garage, ground level, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances. Can rent furnished or unfurnished. These typically rent for $1400 plus water, plus cable/internet and power and totaling roughly $1650 with bills included. I am looking for a tenant for 3 months, July- August-September for only $1300 (bills included). And we can rent it furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311093
Property Id 311093
(RLNE5919140)