Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

16420 Hawfield Farms Rd

16420 Hawfield Farms Road · No Longer Available
Location

16420 Hawfield Farms Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Ballentyne - Property Id: 311093

Very Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with dual sink, bath and shower. Garage, ground level, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances. Can rent furnished or unfurnished. These typically rent for $1400 plus water, plus cable/internet and power and totaling roughly $1650 with bills included. I am looking for a tenant for 3 months, July- August-September for only $1300 (bills included). And we can rent it furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311093
Property Id 311093

(RLNE5919140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have any available units?
16420 Hawfield Farms Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have?
Some of 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16420 Hawfield Farms Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd pet-friendly?
No, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd offers parking.
Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have a pool?
No, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have accessible units?
No, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16420 Hawfield Farms Rd has units with dishwashers.
