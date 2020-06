Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This amazing ranch home is close to it all and in move-in condition. From the park like yard to the updated kitchen and bathroom... you can have it all and be close to the action! Inside this Montclaire charmer you will find glowing hardwood floors throughout the home as you wander through the sunken living room up to the dining room. From there the renovated kitchen opens up to the paneled den complete with fireplace and backyard access. There is a full laundry room as well off of the kitchen. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and gets great light throughout...not to mention two closets! The two extra bedrooms are great sized as well with a renovated bath. When you walk outside you land on a great deck for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening with views of the neighborhood and large tree canopy! All of this and more so close to the light rail (.8 miles), multiple parks within 2 miles and easy access to Southpark (3 miles) or 77 (2 miles)! Take a look today!