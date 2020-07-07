All apartments in Charlotte
1624 Eastway Drive
1624 Eastway Drive

1624 Eastway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled home minutes away from Uptown Charlotte, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more! Cozy living room with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite, tile backsplash and more! Tile surround tub and renovated bathrooms. Like new washer and dryer included. Newer back deck with oversized backyard - perfect for entertaining. Contact us to schedule a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Eastway Drive have any available units?
1624 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 1624 Eastway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Eastway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Eastway Drive offer parking?
No, 1624 Eastway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 Eastway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 1624 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Eastway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

