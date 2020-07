Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated home! Stainless steel appliances, beautiful custom back splash in kitchen. New chandeliers, LED ceiling fans & light fixtures, new faucets, new ceiling fans, new blinds, matching new granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, new paint throughout, and new flooring! Close to Northlake Mall and Charlotte Outlet Mall. A must see!