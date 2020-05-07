All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1620 Dilworth Road East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1620 Dilworth Road East
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

1620 Dilworth Road East

1620 Dilworth Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1620 Dilworth Road East, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

GREAT 5-Bedroom / 3-Bath home in the heart of Dilworth! Tree lined streets with sidewalks. Walk to Latta Park, restaurants, & more! On the main level, you will find a family room with a gas log fireplace, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen with gas range & ample cabinets, a laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, an office with built in desk & shelves, a guest bedroom, and a master suite with walk-in closet, private full bath, & private entrance with mud room. Upstairs features a full bath, two guest bedrooms, and a second master suite with dressing room complete with customized closet storage and a full bath with soaking tub, double shower, and dual vanities. private/secluded back yard that comes with outdoor dining table, lounge furniture with two large umbrellas, and a full grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Dilworth Road East have any available units?
1620 Dilworth Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Dilworth Road East have?
Some of 1620 Dilworth Road East's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Dilworth Road East currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Dilworth Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Dilworth Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Dilworth Road East is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Dilworth Road East offer parking?
No, 1620 Dilworth Road East does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Dilworth Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Dilworth Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Dilworth Road East have a pool?
No, 1620 Dilworth Road East does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Dilworth Road East have accessible units?
No, 1620 Dilworth Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Dilworth Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Dilworth Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte