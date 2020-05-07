1620 Dilworth Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT 5-Bedroom / 3-Bath home in the heart of Dilworth! Tree lined streets with sidewalks. Walk to Latta Park, restaurants, & more! On the main level, you will find a family room with a gas log fireplace, a dining room, a fully equipped kitchen with gas range & ample cabinets, a laundry room with washer & dryer hookups, an office with built in desk & shelves, a guest bedroom, and a master suite with walk-in closet, private full bath, & private entrance with mud room. Upstairs features a full bath, two guest bedrooms, and a second master suite with dressing room complete with customized closet storage and a full bath with soaking tub, double shower, and dual vanities. private/secluded back yard that comes with outdoor dining table, lounge furniture with two large umbrellas, and a full grill.