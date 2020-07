Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Ideal for someone needing a few months 1-5 months to be in Charlotte and does not want to live in a Motel. Tenant has access to 1 Bedroom w/private bath and main floor with living room/dining/Kitchen. Very cool home. Furnished with everything needed including towels. Basement area will not be available.

Unique situation, but owner wants 1 possible tenant. No smoking, no pets allowed,

Call for more details.