1617 North Davidson Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1617 North Davidson Street

1617 North Davidson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1617 North Davidson Street Available 07/15/19 Noda 3 Bedroom House - New Kitchen counter-tops, New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher at move in. New Vinyl in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New Bathroom vanity and Mirror. Decorative fireplace and mini blinds throughout. Minutes from I-277/ I-77.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2660708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 North Davidson Street have any available units?
1617 North Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 North Davidson Street have?
Some of 1617 North Davidson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 North Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 North Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 North Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1617 North Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1617 North Davidson Street offer parking?
No, 1617 North Davidson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1617 North Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 North Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 North Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 1617 North Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 North Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 North Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 North Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 North Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
