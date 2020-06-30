All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

1615 Emerywood Drive

1615 Emerywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Emerywood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully remodeled ranch in sought after Montclaire! Open concept layout with vaulted ceiling & fireplace in the Great Room, spacious den, lots of windows, new hardwoods & neutral tones throughout! Kitchen with custom white cabinets, all new SS appliances included, granite counter tops & tile back splash. New bathroom finishes and walk-in-closet in master bedroom. Huge fenced yard w/patio.New roof, siding & driveway. Walking distance to Lynx, elem school, grocery stores & restaurants, and easy drive to uptown! Pets accepted conditionally with a non-refundable pet fee ($400). Good Credit only (minimum 650 scores)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Emerywood Drive have any available units?
1615 Emerywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Emerywood Drive have?
Some of 1615 Emerywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Emerywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Emerywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Emerywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Emerywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Emerywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Emerywood Drive offers parking.
Does 1615 Emerywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Emerywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Emerywood Drive have a pool?
No, 1615 Emerywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Emerywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Emerywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Emerywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Emerywood Drive has units with dishwashers.

