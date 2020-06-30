1615 Emerywood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully remodeled ranch in sought after Montclaire! Open concept layout with vaulted ceiling & fireplace in the Great Room, spacious den, lots of windows, new hardwoods & neutral tones throughout! Kitchen with custom white cabinets, all new SS appliances included, granite counter tops & tile back splash. New bathroom finishes and walk-in-closet in master bedroom. Huge fenced yard w/patio.New roof, siding & driveway. Walking distance to Lynx, elem school, grocery stores & restaurants, and easy drive to uptown! Pets accepted conditionally with a non-refundable pet fee ($400). Good Credit only (minimum 650 scores)