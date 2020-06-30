All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1614 Fleetwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1614 Fleetwood Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1614 Fleetwood Drive

1614 Fleetwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1614 Fleetwood Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
1614 Fleetwood Drive-CB - This three bedroom townhome is just minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte, Morehead Street restaurants, Bank of America Stadium and I77. The location is truly unbeatable and the home is practically brand new. Open floorplan with hardwoods through the main level. Spacious great room that opens to kitchen with gas range/oven, all stainless steel appliances (fridge included), granite countertops, island, recessed lighting and two separate pantries. The kitchen island/breakfast bar is also open to the dining area with reclaimed wood accent wall and French door leading to the outdoor patio and large backyard/common area. The master suite is incredible- tons of space and light, huge closet and the bathroom is like a spa with dual vanities, tiled floors, soaking tub with tile accent and separate shower with tile accents. Big secondary bedrooms too. Laundry room is also upstairs for added convenience- washer/dryer included. Two car attached garage. This home is a unique find so close to Uptown!

Turn right onto Berryhill Rd.Turn left onto Fleetwood Dr Destination will be on the right.

(RLNE4687672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
1614 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have?
Some of 1614 Fleetwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Fleetwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Fleetwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Fleetwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Fleetwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1614 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte