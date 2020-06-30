Amenities

1614 Fleetwood Drive-CB - This three bedroom townhome is just minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte, Morehead Street restaurants, Bank of America Stadium and I77. The location is truly unbeatable and the home is practically brand new. Open floorplan with hardwoods through the main level. Spacious great room that opens to kitchen with gas range/oven, all stainless steel appliances (fridge included), granite countertops, island, recessed lighting and two separate pantries. The kitchen island/breakfast bar is also open to the dining area with reclaimed wood accent wall and French door leading to the outdoor patio and large backyard/common area. The master suite is incredible- tons of space and light, huge closet and the bathroom is like a spa with dual vanities, tiled floors, soaking tub with tile accent and separate shower with tile accents. Big secondary bedrooms too. Laundry room is also upstairs for added convenience- washer/dryer included. Two car attached garage. This home is a unique find so close to Uptown!



Turn right onto Berryhill Rd.Turn left onto Fleetwood Dr Destination will be on the right.



(RLNE4687672)