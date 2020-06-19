All apartments in Charlotte
1614 Dilworth Road E
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1614 Dilworth Road E

1614 Dilworth Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Dilworth Road East, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR + Basement Bonus Suite /3.5 BA Dilworth Executive Home Fully Renovated in 2017! Beautiful hardwoods and tile throughout, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, built-in kitchen benches- neat house! Basement suite comes with gas fireplace, full bathroom, and kegerator. Upstairs master bathroom has huge stand-up shower, tub, and expansive walk-in closet. 2-car detached garage & large fenced-in yard in the back- Pets OK. Easy walk to Latta Park and minutes to Uptown with easy access to all freeways. Enjoy the beauty & easy commute of Dilworth living! Available 8/15 (some flexibility).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Dilworth Road E have any available units?
1614 Dilworth Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Dilworth Road E have?
Some of 1614 Dilworth Road E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Dilworth Road E currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Dilworth Road E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Dilworth Road E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Dilworth Road E is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Dilworth Road E offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Dilworth Road E does offer parking.
Does 1614 Dilworth Road E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Dilworth Road E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Dilworth Road E have a pool?
No, 1614 Dilworth Road E does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Dilworth Road E have accessible units?
No, 1614 Dilworth Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Dilworth Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Dilworth Road E has units with dishwashers.
