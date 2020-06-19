1614 Dilworth Road E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR + Basement Bonus Suite /3.5 BA Dilworth Executive Home Fully Renovated in 2017! Beautiful hardwoods and tile throughout, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, built-in kitchen benches- neat house! Basement suite comes with gas fireplace, full bathroom, and kegerator. Upstairs master bathroom has huge stand-up shower, tub, and expansive walk-in closet. 2-car detached garage & large fenced-in yard in the back- Pets OK. Easy walk to Latta Park and minutes to Uptown with easy access to all freeways. Enjoy the beauty & easy commute of Dilworth living! Available 8/15 (some flexibility).