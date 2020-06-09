All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1612 Bray Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1612 Bray Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:54 PM

1612 Bray Drive

1612 Bray Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1612 Bray Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Bray Drive have any available units?
1612 Bray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1612 Bray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Bray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Bray Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Bray Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Bray Drive offer parking?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Bray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Bray Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Bray Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Bray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Bray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Bray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte