All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 16110 Cloverleaf Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16110 Cloverleaf Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16110 Cloverleaf Court

16110 Cloverleaf Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16110 Cloverleaf Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
- Beautiful home in well desired Providence Pointe neighborhood in Ballantyne. 2-story foyer welcomes you in to this open floor plan home. Home features a bedroom and full bath on main level. 4 bedrooms plus bonus and office. Large kitchen w/Island and stainless steel appliances. Upper level boasts of large master with spacious on suite and walk-in-closet. This is one of the few Neighborhoods in Ballantyne that has great Club House, Pool, and Tennis Courts. Easy access to I-485, shopping and restaurants. Irrigation system in front and back yards. Fenced in back yard. Pool in community. Cul-de-sac location backs up to woods.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have any available units?
16110 Cloverleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have?
Some of 16110 Cloverleaf Court's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16110 Cloverleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
16110 Cloverleaf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16110 Cloverleaf Court pet-friendly?
No, 16110 Cloverleaf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court offer parking?
No, 16110 Cloverleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16110 Cloverleaf Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have a pool?
Yes, 16110 Cloverleaf Court has a pool.
Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 16110 Cloverleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16110 Cloverleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16110 Cloverleaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte