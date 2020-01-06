16110 Cloverleaf Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

- Beautiful home in well desired Providence Pointe neighborhood in Ballantyne. 2-story foyer welcomes you in to this open floor plan home. Home features a bedroom and full bath on main level. 4 bedrooms plus bonus and office. Large kitchen w/Island and stainless steel appliances. Upper level boasts of large master with spacious on suite and walk-in-closet. This is one of the few Neighborhoods in Ballantyne that has great Club House, Pool, and Tennis Courts. Easy access to I-485, shopping and restaurants. Irrigation system in front and back yards. Fenced in back yard. Pool in community. Cul-de-sac location backs up to woods.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799320)