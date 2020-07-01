All apartments in Charlotte
1610 Arlyn Circle

1610 Arlyn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Arlyn Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located on the third floor. There in plenty to love about this unit, including a brand new kitchen ,freshly painted walls, updated bathrooms, and new floors throughout! its features a spacious combined living/dining room open to the kitchen and 3 generous sized bedrooms.There is a stackable washer and dryer included.The unit has been freshly cleaned, just waiting for a new tenant. Best of all it is in an Awesome location! In the University area, literally across from UNCC. Plenty of shopping and restaurants near by! Schedule today and see for yourself

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have any available units?
1610 Arlyn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1610 Arlyn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Arlyn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Arlyn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Arlyn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle offer parking?
No, 1610 Arlyn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Arlyn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have a pool?
No, 1610 Arlyn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1610 Arlyn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Arlyn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Arlyn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Arlyn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

