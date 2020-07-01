1610 Arlyn Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located on the third floor. There in plenty to love about this unit, including a brand new kitchen ,freshly painted walls, updated bathrooms, and new floors throughout! its features a spacious combined living/dining room open to the kitchen and 3 generous sized bedrooms.There is a stackable washer and dryer included.The unit has been freshly cleaned, just waiting for a new tenant. Best of all it is in an Awesome location! In the University area, literally across from UNCC. Plenty of shopping and restaurants near by! Schedule today and see for yourself



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.