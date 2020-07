Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Great Location! Nice duplex in the heart of the up and coming Belmont community. Near the light rail station on Parkwood. Property has been recently updated with new windows, siding, electric wiring and HVAC. Pets under 20 lbs. -requires $300 pet fee.