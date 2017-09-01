1605 Cannon View Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Check out this beautiful three story townhome with Rooftop Terrace! This unit is the Hudson End model and is a wonderful end unit with tons of natural light. Located just off Trade St near Uptown in Seversville. Contemporary architectural style and modern, open interior design. Upgraded Hardwoods throughout, dark European cabinets, upgraded white quartz countertops with waterfall edge in kitchen and throughout and 2 car tandem garage, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Community is walkable to breweries, restaurants, greenway trail to Uptown/Frazier Park and literally 3 minutes to Uptown. Leave the car in the garage and enjoy all the city has to offer! This townhome has upgrades galore and a rooftop view that is beautiful!