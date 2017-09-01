All apartments in Charlotte
1605 Cannon View Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:47 AM

1605 Cannon View Lane

1605 Cannon View Ln · (704) 526-6695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 Cannon View Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Check out this beautiful three story townhome with Rooftop Terrace! This unit is the Hudson End model and is a wonderful end unit with tons of natural light. Located just off Trade St near Uptown in Seversville. Contemporary architectural style and modern, open interior design. Upgraded Hardwoods throughout, dark European cabinets, upgraded white quartz countertops with waterfall edge in kitchen and throughout and 2 car tandem garage, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Community is walkable to breweries, restaurants, greenway trail to Uptown/Frazier Park and literally 3 minutes to Uptown. Leave the car in the garage and enjoy all the city has to offer! This townhome has upgrades galore and a rooftop view that is beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Cannon View Lane have any available units?
1605 Cannon View Lane has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Cannon View Lane have?
Some of 1605 Cannon View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Cannon View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Cannon View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Cannon View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Cannon View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1605 Cannon View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Cannon View Lane does offer parking.
Does 1605 Cannon View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Cannon View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Cannon View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Cannon View Lane has a pool.
Does 1605 Cannon View Lane have accessible units?
No, 1605 Cannon View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Cannon View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Cannon View Lane has units with dishwashers.
