All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1600 Harrill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1600 Harrill Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

1600 Harrill Street

1600 Harrill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Harrill Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Belmont 3 Bedroom House - Beautiful home located in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a fireplace, large front porch. Also a 2 car carport.

This home is near many restaurants and stores.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3274651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Harrill Street have any available units?
1600 Harrill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Harrill Street have?
Some of 1600 Harrill Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Harrill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Harrill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Harrill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Harrill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1600 Harrill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Harrill Street offers parking.
Does 1600 Harrill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Harrill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Harrill Street have a pool?
No, 1600 Harrill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Harrill Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 Harrill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Harrill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Harrill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte