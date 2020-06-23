1600 Harrill Street

Amenities
Belmont 3 Bedroom House - Beautiful home located in the Belmont neighborhood of Charlotte. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has a fireplace, large front porch. Also a 2 car carport.
This home is near many restaurants and stores.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3274651)