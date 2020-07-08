15951 Harbor Hill Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Be the first to live in this brand new home! House features Timberlake white cabinetry with square flat panel and 2' crown molding; quartz counter top; luxury vinyl plank throughout first floor; stainless steel gas grill, fridge and other appliance; study room close to entry way; loft on second; walk in shower with ceramic tile; double bowl vanities; private treed backyard. Energy star certified home located close to Rivergate Shopping center, Tryon, Lake Wylie and Premium Outlets, with easy access to I 77 and I 485. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court.