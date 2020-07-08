All apartments in Charlotte
15951 Harbor Hill Drive
15951 Harbor Hill Drive

15951 Harbor Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15951 Harbor Hill Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Be the first to live in this brand new home! House features Timberlake white cabinetry with square flat panel and 2' crown molding; quartz counter top; luxury vinyl plank throughout first floor; stainless steel gas grill, fridge and other appliance; study room close to entry way; loft on second; walk in shower with ceramic tile; double bowl vanities; private treed backyard. Energy star certified home located close to Rivergate Shopping center, Tryon, Lake Wylie and Premium Outlets, with easy access to I 77 and I 485. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have any available units?
15951 Harbor Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have?
Some of 15951 Harbor Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15951 Harbor Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15951 Harbor Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15951 Harbor Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15951 Harbor Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15951 Harbor Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
