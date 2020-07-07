All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1571 Westdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1571 Westdale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1571 Westdale Dr

1571 Westdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1571 Westdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c44551005 ----
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Just Mins away from Freedom Drive, Brookshire Blvd (277), I-85 & The Airport!

1571 Westdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

This fully renovated Duplex Contains the following Features:

*Updated Light Fixtures

*Freshly Painted Walls

*Updated Bathroom

*Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout

*All Black Kitchen Appliances Included

*Shared Utilities, No utilities included.

*Landscaping Included

*Spacious Backyard, With Private Deck Perfect For Entertaining Family and Friends

**PROFESSIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!!**

*Neighborhood Schools:
-Thomasboro Elementary School
-West Charlotte High School

*Restaurants near by:
-Gilligan\'s
-Picante Mexican Grill
-Mr3s. Crabpot Seafood Etc.

Se Habla Espanol!

To Schedule A Showing & To Apply Please Visit Our Website At Newviewrealtygroup.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Westdale Dr have any available units?
1571 Westdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1571 Westdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Westdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Westdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr offer parking?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr have a pool?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Westdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Westdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte