1571 Westdale Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Just Mins away from Freedom Drive, Brookshire Blvd (277), I-85 & The Airport!
1571 Westdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
This fully renovated Duplex Contains the following Features:
*Updated Light Fixtures
*Freshly Painted Walls
*Updated Bathroom
*Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
*All Black Kitchen Appliances Included
*Shared Utilities, No utilities included.
*Landscaping Included
*Spacious Backyard, With Private Deck Perfect For Entertaining Family and Friends
*Neighborhood Schools:
-Thomasboro Elementary School
-West Charlotte High School
*Restaurants near by:
-Gilligan\'s
-Picante Mexican Grill
-Mr3s. Crabpot Seafood Etc.
Se Habla Espanol!
