Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:37 PM

15626 King Louis Court

15626 King Louis Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1954810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15626 King Louis Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Ballantyne! This tree lined streets gives you an inviting welcome home. When entering, the hardwood floors beam. The first floor has a secondary master with bathroom and a flex living area. The middle floor boasts an open floor plan. This chef's kitchen features upgraded cabinets, Corian countertops, eat in dining area, and upgraded appliances. The third floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with their own en-suite bathroom. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15626 King Louis Court have any available units?
15626 King Louis Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 15626 King Louis Court currently offering any rent specials?
15626 King Louis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15626 King Louis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15626 King Louis Court is pet friendly.
Does 15626 King Louis Court offer parking?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not offer parking.
Does 15626 King Louis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15626 King Louis Court have a pool?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not have a pool.
Does 15626 King Louis Court have accessible units?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15626 King Louis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15626 King Louis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15626 King Louis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
