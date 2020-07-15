15626 King Louis Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Ballantyne! This tree lined streets gives you an inviting welcome home. When entering, the hardwood floors beam. The first floor has a secondary master with bathroom and a flex living area. The middle floor boasts an open floor plan. This chef's kitchen features upgraded cabinets, Corian countertops, eat in dining area, and upgraded appliances. The third floor has 2 spacious bedrooms with their own en-suite bathroom. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.