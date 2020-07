Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Available now 2 townhome with 1 car garage. Additional room for parking on the driveway. Ballantyne area close to 521, Ballantyne Commons, retail, business, medical and restaurants & nite life. Lower level features open floor plan with laminate flooring. White kitchen with breakfast bar, small area for a table. Pantry, 1/2 bath, laundry room (not closet). Upper level has a large loft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both have walk in closets. Move in ready.