15509 Barossa Valley Street

Move-in-ready condo in popular Ballantyne. In hot Rivera, this rare 3 BR/2.5 BA condo has all the bells & whistles for luxury living at an affordable cost! This condo has freshly painted walls w/ hardwood floors in main living areas, chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances feat. granite countertops and 42" kitchen cabinets w/ center island! Fantastic OPEN floor plan w/ tall ceilings on main level. Over-sized master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, walk-in closet w/ storage system, and en-suite bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and tiled floor. 2-car garage enters directly into kitchen on main level. HE washer/dryer included. Excellent location of Riviera that is only a stone's throw to the community pool. This location is in fantastic Ballantyne location w/ excellent schools and conveniently located to popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Short drive to I-485 and the light rail station to take you directly to Uptown Charlotte!



**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist