15509 Barossa Valley Street

15509 Barossa Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

15509 Barossa Valley Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in-ready condo in popular Ballantyne. In hot Rivera, this rare 3 BR/2.5 BA condo has all the bells & whistles for luxury living at an affordable cost! This condo has freshly painted walls w/ hardwood floors in main living areas, chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances feat. granite countertops and 42" kitchen cabinets w/ center island! Fantastic OPEN floor plan w/ tall ceilings on main level. Over-sized master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, walk-in closet w/ storage system, and en-suite bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and tiled floor. 2-car garage enters directly into kitchen on main level. HE washer/dryer included. Excellent location of Riviera that is only a stone's throw to the community pool. This location is in fantastic Ballantyne location w/ excellent schools and conveniently located to popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Short drive to I-485 and the light rail station to take you directly to Uptown Charlotte!

**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have any available units?
15509 Barossa Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have?
Some of 15509 Barossa Valley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15509 Barossa Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
15509 Barossa Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15509 Barossa Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 15509 Barossa Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 15509 Barossa Valley Street offers parking.
Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15509 Barossa Valley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have a pool?
Yes, 15509 Barossa Valley Street has a pool.
Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 15509 Barossa Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15509 Barossa Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15509 Barossa Valley Street has units with dishwashers.
