Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful South Charlotte Location! Just down the street from South Park Mall and everything you could ever need. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhouse is in great condition! This home features a formal LR/DR combo, den with ceiling fan that leads to the fenced patio that allows for privacy. Laundry on main floor. Upstairs features 2 oversized bedrooms, one with walk in closet and the other with his/her closets. This is a must see!