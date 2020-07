Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Ballantyne location! Conveniently located right across from Restaurants, shopping, and Ballantyne Elementary. Looks like new Condo in Riviera! Beautiful dark hardwood floors on the entire main level and tiled bathroom floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, and 42" cabinets. Condo located 100 yards from the community pool, spacious 2 car garage