This delightful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow, nestled away minutes from Plaza Midwood, will assuredly not last long. All kitchen appliances are included, and it's ready for immediate occupancy. Contact us today for a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.