1534 Long Paw Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Look at the upgrades! Brand new carpet, paint, stainless appliances, re-finished counters, and many other upgrades! Wood flooring and fireplace downstairs with large living room and formal dining room. Four bedrooms upstairs with laundry. Large master bedroom and WIC in one of the other bedrooms. Ceiling fan in every room. Corner lot in Paw Creek is just a 3 minute drive to I-485!



Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped directly to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.