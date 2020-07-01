All apartments in Charlotte
1534 Long Paw Lane
1534 Long Paw Lane

1534 Long Paw Lane · No Longer Available
1534 Long Paw Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Look at the upgrades! Brand new carpet, paint, stainless appliances, re-finished counters, and many other upgrades! Wood flooring and fireplace downstairs with large living room and formal dining room. Four bedrooms upstairs with laundry. Large master bedroom and WIC in one of the other bedrooms. Ceiling fan in every room. Corner lot in Paw Creek is just a 3 minute drive to I-485!

Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped directly to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1534 Long Paw Lane have any available units?
1534 Long Paw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Long Paw Lane have?
Some of 1534 Long Paw Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Long Paw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Long Paw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Long Paw Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Long Paw Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Long Paw Lane offer parking?
No, 1534 Long Paw Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Long Paw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Long Paw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Long Paw Lane have a pool?
No, 1534 Long Paw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Long Paw Lane have accessible units?
No, 1534 Long Paw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Long Paw Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Long Paw Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

