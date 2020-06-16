All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1532 Downs Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1532 Downs Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

1532 Downs Avenue

1532 Downs Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1532 Downs Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Downs Avenue have any available units?
1532 Downs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1532 Downs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Downs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Downs Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Downs Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue offer parking?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue have a pool?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Downs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Downs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte