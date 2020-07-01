All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1530 South Church Street

1530 S Church St · No Longer Available
Location

1530 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hello South End! Walkable to amazing restaurants, breweries, light rail, entertainment and retail, this beautiful townhome with an attached garage awaits you. Three-story brick with open floor plan, tall ceilings, huge master bedroom boasting ensuite bath and TWO walk-in closets! Laundry with lots of storage upstairs. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and island with breakfast bar. Wood floor on main and new carpet upstairs. New paint throughout!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 South Church Street have any available units?
1530 South Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 South Church Street have?
Some of 1530 South Church Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 South Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 South Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 South Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 South Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1530 South Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 South Church Street offers parking.
Does 1530 South Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 South Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 South Church Street have a pool?
No, 1530 South Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 South Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 South Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 South Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 South Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.

