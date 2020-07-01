1530 South Church Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Hello South End! Walkable to amazing restaurants, breweries, light rail, entertainment and retail, this beautiful townhome with an attached garage awaits you. Three-story brick with open floor plan, tall ceilings, huge master bedroom boasting ensuite bath and TWO walk-in closets! Laundry with lots of storage upstairs. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and island with breakfast bar. Wood floor on main and new carpet upstairs. New paint throughout!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.