Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Updated brick duplex in the heart of Midwood - Charming fully updated full brick duplex in the heart of Midwood. Covered front porch overlooking picket fenced yard. Hardwoods throughout. Very efficient with newer HVAC system and new double pane windows. Washer and Dryer included. Fresh paint, light and bright - ready to move-in!



No Dogs Allowed



