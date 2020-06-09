All apartments in Charlotte
1524 Catherine Simmons Ave Unit 2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

1524 Catherine Simmons Ave Unit 2

1524 Catherine Simmons Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Catherine Simmons Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

SELF-TOUR - Lincoln Heights Community - Duplex - 2 bed / 1 Bath - 696 Sqft - Available for immediate move in
Cozy and Comfortable 2 bed and 1 bathroom Duplex located minutes from uptown Charlotte. Central to I-85, I-77, restaurants, night life, and shopping. It comes with a washer and dryer connections, Kitchen come with a stove, and refrigerator. Very quiet neighborhood.

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Pets conditional with owner approval, max of 3. No restricted breeds (see website for a list) $200 fee per pet is non-refundable, per pet. $20/mo pet rent. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

