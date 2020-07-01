All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 4 2020

1523 Merriman Ave

1523 Merriman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rare Rental Opportunity in an Unbeatable Location / 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2400 SF / Picture Perfect Single-Family Home is located in Historic Wilmore / STEPS AWAY FROM: Countless Restaurants & Breweries in Wilmore & South End, Light Rail, Panthers & Knights Stadium / Versatile Layout allows for Spacious Master Suites up OR down / Easy & Natural Flow for daily Family Life, and for Social Occasions / Upstairs Master features: Huge Walk-in Closet & Covered Balcony with Stunning Uptown Views / Hardwood Floors Throughout / Decorative Fireplace / New HVAC / Huge, Private Fenced-in Yard with Stone Patio for Great Outdoor Living / Shed For Additional Storage / MOVE-IN Ready! Pet friendly (negotiable with pet fee/rent). Owner covers trash / recycling / landscaping, tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Merriman Ave have any available units?
1523 Merriman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Merriman Ave have?
Some of 1523 Merriman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Merriman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Merriman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Merriman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Merriman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Merriman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Merriman Ave offers parking.
Does 1523 Merriman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Merriman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Merriman Ave have a pool?
No, 1523 Merriman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Merriman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1523 Merriman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Merriman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Merriman Ave has units with dishwashers.

