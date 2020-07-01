1523 Merriman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rare Rental Opportunity in an Unbeatable Location / 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2400 SF / Picture Perfect Single-Family Home is located in Historic Wilmore / STEPS AWAY FROM: Countless Restaurants & Breweries in Wilmore & South End, Light Rail, Panthers & Knights Stadium / Versatile Layout allows for Spacious Master Suites up OR down / Easy & Natural Flow for daily Family Life, and for Social Occasions / Upstairs Master features: Huge Walk-in Closet & Covered Balcony with Stunning Uptown Views / Hardwood Floors Throughout / Decorative Fireplace / New HVAC / Huge, Private Fenced-in Yard with Stone Patio for Great Outdoor Living / Shed For Additional Storage / MOVE-IN Ready! Pet friendly (negotiable with pet fee/rent). Owner covers trash / recycling / landscaping, tenant is responsible for all other utilities.