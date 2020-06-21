All apartments in Charlotte
15224 Coventry Court Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:42 PM

15224 Coventry Court Lane

15224 Conventry Court · (704) 804-8256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15224 Conventry Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2-story townhouse in the heart of Ballantyne. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan with extra large living room a dining area. Kitchen is warm and inviting and features Corian countertop and Stainless-steel appliances. Living room has a beautiful gas fireplace for cozy fall and winter nights with a glass of wine. On the second level boosts 3 bedrooms. Large master suite with large walk-in closet and master bath with his and hers Double Vanity. Washer/Dryer located in the hall bath. Home is conveniently located minutes to I-485, I-77, Uptown Charlotte, and CLT Airport. Walking distance to Publlix supermarket, Walgreens and several wonderful dining options. 1 Car Attached garage and large patio in the back for peaceful enjoyment and guest entertaining. Pets are ok for additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have any available units?
15224 Coventry Court Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have?
Some of 15224 Coventry Court Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15224 Coventry Court Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15224 Coventry Court Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15224 Coventry Court Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15224 Coventry Court Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15224 Coventry Court Lane does offer parking.
Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15224 Coventry Court Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have a pool?
No, 15224 Coventry Court Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have accessible units?
No, 15224 Coventry Court Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15224 Coventry Court Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15224 Coventry Court Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
