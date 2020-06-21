15224 Coventry Court Lane

Amenities

Lovely 2-story townhouse in the heart of Ballantyne. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan with extra large living room a dining area. Kitchen is warm and inviting and features Corian countertop and Stainless-steel appliances. Living room has a beautiful gas fireplace for cozy fall and winter nights with a glass of wine. On the second level boosts 3 bedrooms. Large master suite with large walk-in closet and master bath with his and hers Double Vanity. Washer/Dryer located in the hall bath. Home is conveniently located minutes to I-485, I-77, Uptown Charlotte, and CLT Airport. Walking distance to Publlix supermarket, Walgreens and several wonderful dining options. 1 Car Attached garage and large patio in the back for peaceful enjoyment and guest entertaining. Pets are ok for additional deposits.